CHAN 2022

Senegal last night defeated the host nation Algeria in the final of the Africa Championship of Nations CHAN at the Nelson Mandela stadium. The game lingered into extra time of 120 minutes, ended in a stalemate and was decided by a penalty shoot-out.

The Lions of Taranga claimed the title after winning it via a penalty shoot-out, they scored 5 of their 6 penalties against Algeria who scored just four, missing their last 2.

It was a historical moment for Senegal who has now completed a treble of AFCON, Beach Soccer AFCON, and the CHAN. They become the first African Nation to achieve this feat.

They won both the AFCON and the CHAN for the first time in their history.