Chelsea’s difficult start to the season lingers as they suffered defeat in their first UEFA Champions League game in Croatia to Champions League group stage opponent Dinamo Zagreb by 1-0. Thomas Tuchel’s job at this point could be at risk with new owners of Chelsea after the club had spent over 200mn pounds on players in the just concluded summer transfers. Borussia Dortmund without star man Erling Haaland edged visitors Copenhagen by 3-0 at home.

Mislav Orsic scored against Chelsea in the 13th minute of the game. Despite possessing 62% possession, Chelsea was unable to salvage a point at Croatia.

Dortmund was powered to a transcendent victory via Reus, Jude Bellingham and Guerreiro’s goals which earned them 3-0, three points and a clean sheet in their first UEFA Champions League game.

They will go top of their group stage with Zagreb in second place as both record three points and clean sheets tonight.