Napoli made it to the last eight of the UEFA Champions League all thanks to Victor Osimhen who hit a brace in Napoli’s 3-0 convincing win over Frankfurt. The Nigerian forward has now scored 23 goals in his 27 caps this season in all competitions for the Azzurri.

Osihmen was voted man of the match following his two goals, which came in both halves. Zielinski made it 3-0 after converting from the spot kick.

Napoli qualified for their first quarter-finals with 5-0 aggregate against German outfit Frankfurt.

