Chelsea are through to the last eight of the UEFA Champions League for the third season running after a 2-0 home win against Borussia Dortmund secured a 2-1 aggregate triumph in their round of 16 tie.

Inform Dortmund before this defeat, had won all their 10 League games on the streak, but unfortunately , their European encounter with an English side remains in dismay as they have now lost their last six meetings against an English side.

Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz scored in each half as Chelsea beat in-form Borussia Dortmund to overturn a first-leg deficit and move through to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Graham Potter, Chelsea manager: “I’m not sure how I feel, there’s a lot of emotion in my body. It was tense at the end, but I thought the boys were fantastic. They played really well, created some good chances and I’m just delighted for them. It’s great for everybody here.”

Raheem Sterling, Chelsea forward: “It was a massive performance. We had to dig deep and we took our chances. We haven’t had the luck recently, and tonight we felt and knew, as a team, we could do it.”

Kai Havertz, Chelsea forward: “I was a bit nervous [about the retaken penalty] but I scored, and that’s the most important thing. I tried to wait, to look at the goalkeeper, and I noticed that he was going to go to the same side again.”

“Edin Terzić, Dortmund coach: “We have to say, over the course of two games, Chelsea deserve to go through. But we would have deserved to go through too, as it was two games that were very evenly matched.”

Emre Can, Dortmund midfielder: “Chelsea had to come at us, and they did it well, especially in the first half. In the second half we had a couple of good chances, but we also didn’t create enough from open play, and we have to be honest about that.”

