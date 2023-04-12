Manchester City beat Bayern München in the first leg of the Quarter finals by 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium in England. City will take a commanding Champions League quarter-final advantage to the Allianz Arena next week after a clinical win.

Rodrigo scored the opener on 27 minutes in front of an expectant 52,257 Etihad crowd – and what an effort it was.

Bernardo doubled the advantage with a thumping header on 69 minutes, powerfully meeting Erling Haaland’s cross from the left.

Haaland made it three with a right-foot effort on 76 minutes, his 45th of the season, ensuring he’s now scored the most goals in all competitions by a player at a Premier League club.

Manchester City are now unbeaten in their last 25 Champions League home games, the longest run by an English team in the competition’s history.

Pep Guardiola’s reactions after the emphatic triumph:

“We scored a lot of goals in this competition in many, many games.

“It was not comfortable at all. Emotionally, I am destroyed—I have [aged] 10 more years today. It was such a demanding game.

“Now we have to relax, take a day off, prepare for Leicester and after we travel.

“I know what we have to do there, and we have to perform really well.

“It was an incredible result, but we have to do our game with a huge, huge personality because they are a top team.

“We are going there to score the goals and to try to win the game. To do that will be so difficult.”