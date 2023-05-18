CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Manchester City cruise to final after smashing Madrid

Oladimeji Adeoye May 18, 2023 0

Manchester City to play final as they denied Madrid a back-to-back final after beating them by 4-0 at full time in the Etihad stadium tonight. Pep Guardiola reached his second final after the 2021 version, he lost to his English counterpart Chelsea. The Cityzen qualified by 5-1 aggregate over Real Madrid.

Bernardo Silva’s brace gave Citizen a glimpse and a foot into the final. In the 76th minute, Real Madrid defender Eddie Militao’s colossal own goal pulverized Madrid’s chances, extending the score to 3-0. Julian Alvarez made it 4-0 at the extra minutes.

Manchester City will face Inter Milan, who qualified last night following their double victory over their neighbours AC Milan.

Oladimeji Adeoye

Oladimeji Adeoye also known as Osniff is a writer, he is mainly into writing sports with vast knowledge of African Sports, and other continental sports. Oladimeji has worked with top news outlets and currently writing with top newspapers in Nigeria.

World Bank Instructed By SERAP To Halt $800 Million Loan To Nigeria
Trending
World Bank Instructed By SERAP To Halt $800 Million Loan To Nigeria

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags: ,

More Stories

CAF Implements New Qualifier Format

Oladimeji Adeoye May 19, 2023 0

West Ham United To Play Final After 47 years

Oladimeji Adeoye May 19, 2023 0
Mourinho Roma

Mourinho continues European success with Roma

Oladimeji Adeoye May 19, 2023 0

Premier League: Six managers shortlisted for best managers award

Oladimeji Adeoye May 18, 2023 0

Firmino, Keita, Milner and Oxlade-Chamberlain to leave LFC this summer

Oladimeji Adeoye May 18, 2023 0

Oby (AI) Predicts Manchester City and Real Madrid Winner

Oby AI May 17, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Men are programmed to cheat on their partners – 2Face

Oladimeji Adeoye May 19, 2023 0
Gideon Orkar

It’s Immoral To Honour Major Gideon Orkar – MURIC to Ortom

Adams Peter May 19, 2023 0
Onitsha General Hospital

Fed Govt Upgrades Onitsha General Hospital to Federal Medical Centre

Kenechukwu Ofomah May 19, 2023 0
Sack Alex Otti

JUST IN: It’s Laughable, Only An Election Tribunal Can Sack Alex Otti – LP

Adams Peter May 19, 2023 0
Rescue 2 Missing US Consulate Staff

BREAKING: US Consulate Staff Rescued

Kenechukwu Ofomah May 19, 2023 0