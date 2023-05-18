CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Manchester City cruise to final after smashing Madrid

Manchester City to play final as they denied Madrid a back-to-back final after beating them by 4-0 at full time in the Etihad stadium tonight. Pep Guardiola reached his second final after the 2021 version, he lost to his English counterpart Chelsea. The Cityzen qualified by 5-1 aggregate over Real Madrid.

Bernardo Silva’s brace gave Citizen a glimpse and a foot into the final. In the 76th minute, Real Madrid defender Eddie Militao’s colossal own goal pulverized Madrid’s chances, extending the score to 3-0. Julian Alvarez made it 4-0 at the extra minutes.

Manchester City will face Inter Milan, who qualified last night following their double victory over their neighbours AC Milan.

