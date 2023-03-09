Bundesliga giant Bayern Munich beat PSG in the second leg of round 16 of the Champions League at the Allianz Arena Stadium to qualify for the quarter-final round. Bayern earned a 3-0 aggregate in both legs to continue their distinctive unbeaten streak in the Champions League.

PSG held Bayern to a stalemate in the first half and showed better statistics than the home side. Choupo-Moting scored Bayern’s first goal in the 63rd minute after he had an offside goal disallowed by VAR. Just a minute to full-time, Serge Gnabry extended Bayern’s lead by 2-0.

Bayern will know fate when the quarter draw takes place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday 17 March.

