Chairman Adamu And The Broken Broom!

The broom is an essential traditional domestic instrument used to clean our homes and surroundings. There are of course other modernized tools which could equally serve as instruments of domestic or environmental sanitation. The broom is still popular in many African homes, especially in the hinterlands. Every other morning the broom is useful in rendering our immediate environment agreeably clean to our visual senses.

In Africa sweeping in the night is often associated superstitiously with bad omen. But scientifically nothing has yet been proven to render such stone-age superstition credible. Therefore, domestic or environmental sanitation is a natural duty imposed on the Adamic elements as they seek to safeguard the vast garden otherwise called earth we all live in. Filth or dirtiness could trigger diseases so it is appropriate that we keep our immediate surroundings clean at all times.

The (mis)ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nigeria has the broom as its symbol. And the umbrella represents the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) symbol. Now, both the broom and the umbrella had proven (given their shared decades in power) to be ‘useless’ to Nigeria and Nigerians in terms of improvement of their welfare and the security of their lives and properties.

For sixteen uninterrupted years the PDP held sway with ex-Presidents Obasanjo, Jonathan and the late Yar’Adua in the presidential saddle. The PDP squandered the natural resources of the nation to the tune of billions of Dollars (including Baba Obasanjo’s wild claim of investing 16 billion Dollars in the power sector!)

Today, it is perhaps only in Aso Rock, Obasanjo’s Presidential Library Complex in Abeokuta and Ibrahim Babangida’s Minna Hill-top Mansion that you have steady uninterrupted power supply. The rest of us can murmur and grumble all day and night long over constant power failures or lack of it altogether.

The APC under Buharism is posting a worse performance than the PDP. For the past seven years we have been treated to unprecedented security challenges, economic recessions and social upheavals bordering on secessions and grievances of marginalisation. The well-oiled propaganda machinery of the ruling party has proven to be very good at delivering outright lies and duplicity.

If performance should be the yardstick to elect the next President (as it should ordinarily be in saner climes) then the APC are bound to lose power at the centre and all levels. But Nigeria being Nigeria (with our electoral manipulation skills and rigging techniques) the broom may well pull off a magical sweeping victory by accident of electoral shortcomings and/or loopholes.

Last weekend in the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja the APC, hitherto mired in leadership crisis, had organized its National Convention. The Convention held at the Eagle Square was reportedly thrown into chaos as hoodlums and organized criminals had a field day dispossessing delegates of their personal belongings. Security was a huge challenge as outlaws exploited the confused tensed atmosphere to get richer.

The former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, (75), was unanimously ‘elected’ as National Chairman. He succeeded the Chairman Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State. Buni became controversial for his political schemes. Prior to the convention controversy had raged over his sacking and subsequent reinstatement.

Otunba Iyiola Omisore emerged as the National Secretary. The former Deputy Governor of Osun State is a man with many baggages of corruption and scandals. Senator Omisore is qualified for the post but his antecedents are steeped in mystery and controversies. He had had a date with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for graft-related offenses.

But by far his alleged involvement in the cold-blooded murder of former Justice Minister and Attorney-General, Chief Bola Ige, must have ranked as the biggest scandal trailing his political career. Though he had strenuously denied his involvement many critics are yet to be convinced otherwise.

Yet, he must have found a new ‘home’ in the APC where high-profile membership could be a source of ‘immunity’ against any sin or transgression. If in doubt ask the Femi Fani-Kayodes of this world!

Since inception before the 2015 presidential poll the APC has had three National Chairmen and all of them had left the stage in controversial scandalous circumstances. Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, the former Governor of Edo State, was relieved of his duty as National Chairman following accusations of high-handedness and corruption.

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole took over after his gubernatorial stint in Benin City. The beloved Comrade mesmerized the APC stalwarts with his oratory power to the extent that his no-nonsense leadership quality was shot down by allegations of favouritism, corruption and political manipulations.

Enter Buni! Gov. Buni tried his best to reposition the APC but his efforts hit a wall due mainly to the different forces pulling the party to different directions. Now, Adamu is in charge and the 2023 presidential election presents itself as a challenge worth surmounting.

Implosion could still occur if the presidential primary is not organized to the satisfaction of all members. If Tinubu wins then nothing guarantees that everyone would follow and support him. If he is defeated then more problems lie ahead! If VP Osinbajo wins then Asiwaju Tinubu might pull out with his large followership. If the two fail to clinch the ticket then the broom could be broken into pieces.

Between Chairman Adamu and the broken broom (nay, broken system) the ruling party is at crossroads much like Nigeria itself. The staggering mediocrity into which the party has sunk under Buharism would take more than stolen money to launder its dented image.

The APC’s fall from power next year would historically mark the defeat of mediocrity and authoritarianism in a duplicitous federation. The prayer of many Nigerians is that the APC should ‘die’ with Buharism come next year.

And God may have hearkened to that supplicaton!

