Cesc Fàbregas retires

Oladimeji Adeoye July 2, 2023 0

Cesc Fàbregas has announced his retirement from professional football at age 36. The Spaniard played actively for 20 years for Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea, Monaco, Como, making his professional debut at Arsenal in 2003 under the guidance of Arsène Wenger

Fàbregas finished with 849 appearances, 253 assists, 148 goals plus 17 trophies. He will be retained at Como as the club’s coach, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Cesc in his announcement shared on his social media accounts said:

“It is with great sadness that the time has come for me to hang up my playing boots.

From my first days at Barça, Arsenal, Barça again, Chelsea, Monaco and Como, I will treasure them all.

From lifting the World Cup, the Euros, to winning everything in England and Spain and nearly all the European trophies, it has been a journey that I’ll never forget.

All those who have helped me, my teammates, coaches, directors, presidents, owners, fans, and my agent. To all my family, from my parents and my sister to my wife and kids, I cherish your advice, mentorship and guidance. To my opponents who tried to knock me, thank you for making me stronger.

It has already been more than worth it with all the great memories and friends that I have made on the way.

I’ve also learnt 3 languages and became more compassionate and wiser along my travels.

I lived experiences that I never thought in a million years I would even come close to.

It’s not all sadness though as I’m now going to cross the white line and start coaching the B and Primavera teams of Como 1907. A club and a project I couldn’t be more excited about. This charming football team won my heart from the first minute and came to me at the perfect time in my career. I will grab it with both hands.

So, after 20 incredible years full of sacrifice, dedication, and joy, it’s time to say thank you and goodbye to the beautiful game.

I loved every minute.”

