A solid Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework, which has provided the strong foundation for Seplat Energy’s gas business and its decarbonization projects, is what the company cited as the basis for its ability to maintain the lead in Nigeria’s gas sector.

This was said by the company’s CEO, Roger Brown, at the PTDF Tower Abuja venue for the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum 2023.

Brown, who was represented by the Chief Operating Officer Samson Ezugworie, pointed out that Seplat Energy has been the country’s top domestic gas supplier, providing around 300scf/d, or 30% of Nigeria’s gas-to-power supply, on a daily basis.

He reaffirmed the firm’s dedication to energy transition, energy security, and sustainability while emphasizing that Seplat Energy’s CSR initiatives had expanded over time with immeasurable positive effects on society.

He stated: “We have a very aggressive programme to eliminate flares by 2024, through a combination of solutions. We have created a New Energy Directorate, with a mandate to look into the power and the entire energy transition value chain.”

He added that Seplat Energy has built a wide range of investment activities targeted to reduce emissions from its operated facilities and offset residual emissions. He stated that the company’s main commitment is to reduce its GHG emissions originating from direct operations.

“Seplat Energy’s Flares Out project, which forms part of our commitment to achieving net zero by 2050, is on schedule to reach the target of ending routine flares by the end of 2024. In 2022, improvements in the performance of the AG compressor in Oben and Amukpe, alongside regular asset integrity checks and other facility improvement activities, were effective and AG flare volume was reduced by 18.2 per cent at Oben (5.7 MMscfd against 6.97 MMscfd in 2021) and by 39.9 per cent at Amukpe (1.1 MMscfd against 1.83 MMscfd in 2021).”

“Our diesel replacement programme seeks to increase the use of gas, a less carbon-intensive fuel for power generation and where feasible, solar power is also being considered. We are piloting solar at our Amukpe warehouse to power equipment on site and plan to power the security outposts located around our operations using solar energy in 2023.”

“The company has committed $11.5 million in 2023 towards projects that will end routine flares in our operations, including $10.8million towards installing gas compression facilities at the flow stations in Amukpe, Oben and Sapele, and $0.7 million towards incineration at the Amukpe flow station.”

“Upon completion of these projects, Seplat Energy expects to improve its gas handling capacity and reduce flares by approximately 30 MMscfd in 2023 and 20 MMscfd in 2024, which will in turn monetise flare gas in line with its corporate strategy and the national flare gas commercialisation initiative.”