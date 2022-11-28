Famous professional Chef, Chioma Rowland, makes her first public appearance after some weeks away from the public’s reach.

Davido’s alleged wife who had since taken a break from social media following the loss of her son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, made an appearance at the inauguration event in Osun State.

Chioma Rowland alongside the superstar Afrobeat singer was present at the swearing-in ceremony of Ademola Adeleke as the Governor of Osun State.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The chef was spotted with her father-in-law, Adedeji Adeleke, who had earlier asked about her for a family photo.

Fans and well-wishers are, however, intrigued to see her following the tragic incident.