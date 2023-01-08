Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis with Fr. Justine J. Dyikuk

Epiphany of the Lord – January 8, 2023.

Readings: Isaiah 60:1-6; Responsorial Psalm Ps 72:1-2, 7-8, 10-11, 12-13; Ephesians 3:2-3a, 5-6; Gospel Matthew 2:1-12.

Theme: Celebrating Christ Our Star

Sunday Synopsis

In the first reading, the prophet Isaiah reveals how everyone in Sheba would offer gold and incense to God while singing His praises. The second reading talks about the revelation of God’s mystery which the solemnity of Epiphany unravels and celebrates. The gospel narrative is a fulfilment of the prophecy of Isaiah in the first reading. Aside from the exciting revelation of the Magi in the gospel, the text tells us how sensible the wise men were by not returning to Herod – They went through another way leaving Herod with his wicked plans unfulfilled. Today’s liturgy reminds us that “God is presently present to present presence to those who are presently present in his presence.”

Introduction

Beloved in Christ, today is the Epiphany of the Lord otherwise known as the manifestation of Jesus to the world. Epiphany is a miniature Christmas because the Magi represent humanity in following the Star of Bethlehem to identify the Lord, present gifts to Him and worship Him as God. The word Epiphany comes from the Greek Epiphania, which means the visit of God to Earth. The celebration reveals Christ as the Son of God and unites three events in the life of Christ – the adoration of the Magi, the baptism of Christ in the Jordan and the first miracle of Jesus at the wedding feast of Cana in Galilee.

Epiphany means the visit of God to the earth, the divine wedding of Christ with humanity. It shows that great things happen when God mixes with us – “This day the Church is joined to her heavenly Spouse, for Christ has cleansed her crimes in the Jordan. With gifts the Magi hasten to the royal nuptials, and the guests are gladdened with wine made from water.” Epiphany prepares the faithful for the second coming of Christ in glory.

Background and Summary of the Readings

In the first reading (Isaiah 60:1-6), the prophet Isaiah reveals how everyone in Sheba would offer gold and incense to God while singing His praises. This is a clear testimony that the nations and kings have come to the light of the world. The reading forecast how the Magi would be led by the star of Bethlehem to the birthplace of the saviour.

The second reading (Ephesians 3:2-3a, 5-6) talks about the revelation of God’s mystery which the solemnity of Epiphany unravels and celebrates. It makes it clear that that mystery has indeed been revealed by the spirit which is why Gentiles can also lay claim to God’s inheritance that they are part of the same body and promise through Christ.

The gospel (Matthew 2:1-12) narrative is a fulfilment of the prophecy of Isaiah in the first reading. Aside from the exciting revelation of the Magi in the gospel, the text tells us how sensible the wise men were by not returning to Herod who wanted to eliminate the child Jesus. Accordingly, they went through another way leaving Herod with his wicked plans unfulfilled. Notably too, the Magi were thrilled at the star which guided them to the manger. Their mystic gifts would go down in history as artifacts (sacramentals) of faith: Gold signifies His kingship, myrrh stands for His death and frankincense signifies His priesthood.

Pastoral Lessons

1. Celebrate Our Common Worship: We are called upon to bow down and adore the Lord in common worship as well as offer Him our total loyalty even as we revere Him as signified by the gifts with mystic meaning.

2. Celebrate Our Star: We are urged to let Christ our Star guide our pilgrim journey just as the star of Bethlehem led the Magi to the manger.

3. Celebrate Our Common Heritage: The message of St. Paul in the second reading that the mystery [of the Epiphany] has indeed been revealed by the spirit which is why Gentiles can also lay claim to God’s inheritance demonstrates that we are part of the same body and promise through Christ which urges us towards celebrating our common heritage.

4. Celebrate God as King: On this day, Christ is revealed to the three kings at Bethlehem as a symbol of His revelation to the Gentiles as king of the universe – an indication that as heirs of the kingdom, we are urged to embrace the Christian faith and spread the Good News of God’s kingship everywhere.

5. Celebrate the Universality of Salvation: According to tradition the biblical Magi named Balthazar, Gaspar and Melchior represent the continents of Europe, Asia and Africa thus symbolizing the universal call to holiness and salvation.

Conclusion

At Epiphany, Christ the light of the nations bursts forth to all nations as the fulfilment of the prophecies of old namely: “The Gentiles shall walk in Thy light, and kings in the brightness of Thy rising.” Like the three wise men, we are challenged to develop the courage to draw others to the light of Christ in our journey of faith. That the star led the Magi to Bethlehem which means House of Bread signals that the new-born king would eventually feed the world with the Bread of Life in the Holy Eucharist.

Pope Francis had stressed in his 2018 homily for the Solemnity of Epiphany that we must emulate three actions of the Magi namely, seeing, setting out and bringing gifts to the Lord. Therefore, we must learn to see the star, set out and offer our gifts to God now and always as we proclaim Christ as the light of the nations. He surmised that we should “…Imitate the Magi: looking upwards, setting out, and freely offering our gifts.” Today’s liturgy reminds us that “God is presently present to present presence to those who are presently present in his presence.” May God help through Christ Our Lord. Have a terrific week ahead!