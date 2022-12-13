Life is empty without imparting, useless without a deliberate choice to be the sun that shines and illuminates the dark and gray side of someone.

Vanity is the recompense of a life that lives for self, revolves around self and prides and glory in nothing else but self.

Mrs Christy Ugbodaga ( Unbeatable) lives beyond the boundaries of self, operates beyond the limitations of human self agrandizement to the realm of selflessness where she meets with people, granting them succour the very much she can.

Her sounds of commitment, dedication and involvement in things of God resound and reverberate, creating attention and admiration never seen before.

She walks in silently, but her activities speak volumes that no one would ignore to hear and listen a mover, a giver, a mobilizer and a crusader of justice, fairness and equity.

Through dint of hard work and selfless involvement in the activities of Society of African Mission ( SMA) she earned for herself a recognition that made her an honorary member of SMA.

Hail Christy Ugbodaga! Hail Unbeatable! Hail head girl! The rousing ovation, the cheering claps, the amazing and very profound citation, chronicling the very side of her milk of human kindness, her carrier and life journey were heart warming, showing a person that pines for nothing but to do things that would impart humanity, making God laugh and smile in appreciation.

Hail Unbeatable! She strives to make impart, she loves to be an instrument, a tool etc in God’s hand, saying silently, oh lord do with me whatever you want!.

Years gone, still never for once failed to make the altar look as liturgically correct as it should be, reflecting in colors the season of the moment.

It only takes a rare gem, a heart of Gold, a woman of Unbeatable track record of years of selfless service to be honored as she was honored by a church institution of such value and reverence, SMA!

You have paid your prize! Your dues by human accessment isn’t in deficit. A lot you have done, etched in the marble of human memories. The insignia of your years of commitment in the things of God is obviously hanging, only the blind will say ,I never saw them.

The cap of an honorary membership of SMA fits perfectly well on you. It wasn’t lobbied, not motivated either by any kind of halo effect syndrome. It was rather earned through hard work.

Wear it! Flaunt it, Buga with it and make a godly show of it by being godly the more, lending help as you have never done before to the church.

You shone before now, you are shining still, but with this honor your shine will dazzle with a radiation that dispels any form of weakness.

I celebrate you ma’am! Nothing else describes you much better than your years of ungrudging disposition in given, not holding back anything that will glorify God’s name.

I look beyond the now into the future to see how glorious your eternity will be. Blissful and most profound.

For the number of years you laboured and continues to labour graciously to keep the altar well made, I sand in ovation!

For the number of times your words spoken became like sounds of gunshots around the conspiracy of silence, I stand in ovation!

For the number of times you have spoken out, insisting that right things be done, I stand in ovation!

For the number of times you put your life in danger, striving to attend to call for service, I stand in ovation!

I celebrate you on your new honor and recognition. More are coming, as I pray for grace for you to finish stronger than you started.

Congratulations Mrs Christy Ugbodaga sma! You are indeed a gem in rarity!!

Jarlath Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com