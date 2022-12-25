Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged Nigerians, especially Lagosians to continue to live in peace and harmony as they celebrate Christmas.

He also appealed to Lagosians to celebrate the season of the birth of Jesus Christ, with moderation.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in his Christmas message while speaking to journalists in Lagos, reiterated his administration’s commitment to delivering more dividends of democracy to residents of the State in the years ahead.

The Governor implored Lagosians to protect and use infrastructure provided by the government very well so that incoming generations can also enjoy the dividends of democracy.

He said: “This is another opportunity to say compliment of the season and to wish all the residents and people of Lagos State a Merry Christmas, a very peaceful holiday season and a prosperous New Year in advance.

“2022 has been a year of several things for us but it has been a year of prosperity for Lagos; a year in which we have broken all barriers that hinder us before now and you can see purposeful development. You can see that our THEMES agenda this year has touched all of our pillars and I cannot begin to role them out here today.

“I just want to assure our citizens that the government and the people of Lagos State will continue to be law-abiding. We will continue to live in peace and harmony among ourselves, and even as we go into this yuletide season let us celebrate with moderation and know that the season is for us also to reflect and ensure that as New Year comes in, it is for bigger and greater things to happen.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu also urged Lagosians to perform their civic responsibilities during the next year’s general elections and the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

He said: “Next year is very important for our country because it is a year for the general elections. It is also a year for the national census. So, we all have to be on the same page.

“We have to know that we have a responsibility as citizens to perform our civil role in all of these activities and to ensure that all of the assets of the government are preserved and are used well. People must continue to ensure that they protect and they use infrastructure well so that generations coming behind us can also enjoy the dividends of democracy.”