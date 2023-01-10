Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis with Fr. Justine J. Dyikuk

Solemnity of the Baptism of the Lord – January 9, 2020.

Readings Isaiah 42:1-4, 6-7; Responsorial Psalm 28:1-4, 9-10; Acts 10:34-38 & Gospel Matthew 3:13-17.

Theme: Celebrate Being Heirs of the Kingdom

Solemnity Synopsis

The message of Isaiah in the first reading points to Jesus who submits himself to be baptised by John as one who is endowed with the spirit whom the Lord delights in. In the second reading, St. Peter assures that the Lord does not have favourites. Jesus it was who brought the Good News of Peace after he had been baptised in the Jordan by John. The Gospel narrates that Jesus appeared from Galilee to the Jordan River to be baptised by John. The heavens opened and Spirit descended on Jesus like a dove and the voice of the father spoke. We are reminded of our rebirth, initiation, consecration and empowerment in Christ to change the face of the earth.

Introduction

Friends in Christ, the Baptism of the Lord brings Christmastide – that is, the Christmas Season to an end. Since in a celebration like this a proper catechesis about the theology of baptism is important, it is good to remind ourselves about how the Penny Catechism views baptism: “as a sacrament which washes away original sin, makes us children of God and members of the Church.”

A sacrament is an outward sign of inward grace ordained by Christ.” In baptism, water is the matter of the sacrament while the words “I baptise you in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit” remain its form. We shall scan through the readings so as to derive the practical lessons therein.

Background and Summary of the Readings

The message of Isaiah in the first reading (Isaiah 42:1-4, 6-7) points to Jesus who submits himself to be baptised by John as one who is endowed with the spirit whom the Lord delights in. He projects that Jesus would establish true justice and be a light of the nations and open the eyes of the blind, free captives from prison as well as those living in darkness from the dungeon.

In the second reading (Acts 10:34-38), St. Peter assures that the Lord does not have favourites but loves anyone from any nationality who fears God and does what is acceptable to him. He contends that Jesus it was who brought the Good News of peace after he had been baptised in the Jordan by John and endowed with the Holy Spirit; went about doing good and curing all who had fallen into the power of the devil.

The Gospel (Matthew 3:13-17) narrates that Jesus appeared from Galilee to the Jordan River to be baptised by John. It disclosed that John wanted to dissuade him but Jesus insisted that it was to fulfil all righteousness. It was at that that John gave in and baptised Jesus. Just then, the heavens opened and the Spirit descended on him like a dove and the voice of the father said: “This is my Son, the Beloved; my favour rests on him.”

Types of Baptism

1. Baptism by Water: Baptism by water is done by a priest or deacon either by sprinkling, immersion, or both methods. At the point of death, anyone can baptise at the request of the catechumen using the Trinitarian Formula. Baptism like Holy Orders creates an indelible character in the soul of the recipient that no human power can change and it is done once in a life time.

2. Baptism by Blood: This refers to the martyrdom of the believer who is killed for his/her faith before he/she had the chance to be baptized.

3. Baptism by Desire: This applies to those who wished to be baptized but die before receiving the Sacrament. This desire may have been explicit (fully and clearly expressed) or implicit (implied but not directly expressed).

Baptism as RICE & Reasons for Infant Baptism

1. “R” Stands for Rebirth: In baptism we are born again by water and the Holy Spirit. We are cleansed from original sin and become sons and daughters of God in a special way.

2. “I” Stands for Initiation: At baptism we are initiated or admitted into full membership in the Church, the community of the children of God in the world.

3. “C” is for Consecration: In baptism we consecrate and dedicate ourselves to seek and to spread the kingdom of God. We commit ourselves to be servants of God, to do God’s will and serve God with our whole lives.

4. “E” is for Empowerment: At baptism the Holy Spirit comes into our lives and empowers us, equips us, gives us the moral strength to say no to evil and to live as God’s children that we have become (Kasomo, 2016).

Another important aspect of the Sacrament of baptism which the Catholic Church has often been attacked about is Infant Baptism. As such, children are baptised for the following reasons:

1. To Enjoy Freedom from Darkness: “Born with a fallen human nature and tainted by original sin, children also have need of the new birth in Baptism to be freed from the power of darkness [and be] brought into the realm of the freedom of the children of God, to which all [people] are called” (Cf. CCC 1250).

2. To Enjoy the Grace of Salvation: Baptism grants children “The sheer gratuitousness of the grace of salvation” (Cf. CCC 1250) and saves in a way that circumcision could not (I Peter 3:21).

3. To Appropriate the Grace of Being Children of God: Accordingly to, “The Church and the parents would deny a child the priceless grace of becoming a child of God were they not to confer Baptism shortly after birth” (Cf. CCC 1250).”

4. To Catch them Young for the Kingdom: Just as civic education is good for children, Infant Baptism disposes children to be raised according to Christ’s Law and his Church evident in scripture: “Train a child in the way of the Lord and when he/she grows, the child would not depart from it” (Proverbs 22:6).

5. To Connect with the Faith of the Parents: Since in the Old Testament the faith of the parents sufficed during the circumcising of a child, that principle became evident in the New Testament as in the case of Jesus during his Presentation in the Temple (Luke 2:22-40) and when he healed the paralytic on account of the faith of his friends (Matt. 9:2). In like manner, during baptism, the faith of the parents sanctifies the children as St. Paul emphasizes (I Cor. 7:14). As such, when people cannot have faith, the faith of family or friends suffices. So it is with infants.

Pastoral Lessons

1. Celebrate Cleansing from Original and Actual Sin: The sacrament of baptism cleanses us from original sin which every human being incurred except the Blessed Virgin Mary because she was immaculately conceived, washes actual sin and brings us comfort as the first reading indicates.

2. Celebrate Being Heirs of God’s Kingdom: Baptism makes us children of God by removing the inborn vestiges of original sin thus making us enjoy the fullness of adoption and incorporation into Christ such that we can confidently address God as Abba Father in the “Lord’s Prayer.”

3. Celebrate Your Membership of the Church: Just as town unions members in every society register their members, so, Christians admit followers into the flock through the sacrament of baptism giving gives them full rights and privileges as sons and daughters of the Church as well as sharers in the Common Priesthood of Christ as Priests, Kings and Prophets.

4. Celebrate Rebirth and Renewal: The sacrament saves us through the bath of rebirth and renewal by the Holy Spirit which God richly pours out on us through Jesus Christ our Saviour as the second reading points out.

5. Celebrate God’s Supernatural and Sanctifying Grace: Being justified by grace (both supernatural and sanctifying) baptism makes us heirs in hope of eternal life even as it trains us to always do good as the second reading suggests.

Summary Lines

1. The message of Isaiah in the first reading points to Jesus who submits himself to be baptised by John as one who is endowed with the spirit whom the Lord delights in.

2. In the second reading, St. Peter assures that the Lord does not have favourites.

3. Jesus it was who brought the Good News of Peace after he had been baptised in the Jordan by John.

4. The Gospel narrates that Jesus appeared from Galilee to the Jordan River to be baptised by John.

5. The heavens opened and Spirit descended on Jesus like a dove and the voice of the father spoke.

Conclusion

Today’s celebration invites us to celebrate the sacrament of baptism which presents us with “the Common Priesthood of Christ” enjoyed by all believers and “the Ministerial Priesthood of Christ” which is a privilege enjoyed by a few who are called to be ministers of the Word and Sacraments as well as those in charge of the governing body of the Church. We are called to activate the effects of baptism which are divided into “Passive Effects” that is, what we receive from God and the people of God namely, rebirth, initiation, and empowerment and “Active Effects,” what we give to God and the people of God namely, our commitment and dedication to a cause, to spread the kingdom of God, in our lives (Kasomo, 2016). We are challenged to always consider our baptismal commitments in all we do. May the cleansing power of the Holy Spirit help us to keep our baptismal promises as heirs of the kingdom. Amen. Have a fabulous week ahead!