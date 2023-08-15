Ceec Exposes Female Housemates Who Are Lesbians

Big Brother Naija All Stars contestant, Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as Ceec has shared a revelation about her fellow female housemates, sparking a buzz on the internet.

During a conversation with Doyin and Kiddwaya, Ceec mentioned that some of the female housemates have a preference for other women.

This suggests that there were lesbian relationships among the female contestants, indicating a preference for same-sex companionship over relationships with men.

Doyin corroborated Ceec’s statement, mentioning that she had also suspected such dynamics.

This disclosure has ignited various reactions across social media platforms.

