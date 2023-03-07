He comes across to me not only as a friend, a brother but much more as a father whose stake in values is beyond reproach.

As often as we see and i ask him how are you sir, his reply will always sound in a very monosyllabic tune of “I exist”.

With an air of self fulfillment he says it and then looks straight to my eyes, with a facial expression in-between laughter and straight face, waiting for my reaction.

He knows I object to it. He knows it does not go down well with me , he knows I frown at it, but why he keeps saying it remains a mystery to me.

Why would he prefer to exist when there are many options at his beck and call to make better choices? That question remains his to answer, certainly not mine.

But the irony of it all is he looks every inch like someone who doesn’t just exist but….

Cease to exist ! Cease from just existing like one immobile object, stiff , insensitive and unconscious of their environment.

Cease to exist like one stone thrown out there to do the biddings of one who cares less of the harsh weather and conditions it has to deal with, only remembers it when there is work for it to do.

You are not a stone or one inanimate being out there. You are much more than that. You are not just a straw, wavering and floating with no direction and vision, moving aimlessly where the wave of the sea moves. You are much more than that.

Stop existing! you are much more than that. Your destiny isn’t just to exist. Your future isn’t wrapped and trapped in just existence , much more than that is your lot.

Cease to exist and begin to live, pursuing the very essence of your life trapped in mere existence. Break forth from such stronghold of existence and live.

For sixty years and still counting we have existed as a nation. Nigeria and Nigerians have never had course to live. Just existing, doing the wishes of our elites and politicians, not for one day living our life without their influence. Stop existing!

They move us around, kick us about and throw us wherever they want, afterall we are just existing, no opinion, no feelings, no aspirations and no purpose of ours.

Today! We say in one voice, we cease to exist. We live! In our purpose and aspirations we live. In our future and obligations we live. In our desires and wishes we live. We cease to exist from the claws and shackles of Intimidation. We cease to exist from the hoisting of election results and imposition of candidates far from our wishes and deserves.

We cease to exist for their own selfish reasons and idiosyncrasy . We have our life to live and the time is now!

For over sixty years we have exited as Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa etc living as one Nigeria has been one ordeal too difficult to overcome because we are bound and held down by the influence of existence.

When we begin to live, the cobwebs of religious intolerance, the gun powder of tribal sentiments and the lethal blow of cultural ties would give way.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Cease to exist Nigerians and learn to live in love, in unity, in peace, where religious, tribal and cultural sentiments bow to competence, integrity, accountability, vibrancy and love.

I live.

I love .

I discriminate not.

I embrace not because of tribe but because of humanity.

I cease to exist, I live!!

I live my purpose, my wishes, my desires and aspirations. I don’t just exist for the selfish purpose of others. I live for the unity of Nigeria. I live for my vision for a better Nigeria.

We move! We pray!! And we win!!

Jarlath Uche Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com

21 total views, 21 views today