The Conference of Civil Society of Nigeria, CCSN, has called for strategic collaboration with the Economic and Financial Commission, EFCC, in a bid to boost the fight against corruption and strengthen civil-military cooperation.

This call was made in Abuja on Tuesday by Coordinator of the Society, Adams Otakwu when he led a delegation on a courtesy visit to the Corporate Headquarters of the EFCC.

Otakwu said CCSN was desirous of a strategic collaboration with the EFCC to combat economic and financial crimes in Nigeria.

“Why we are here today is to acquaint you with all our activities, and to have a strategic collaboration with the EFCC to see how we can use civil-military cooperation and collaboration with security organisations to fight economic and financial crimes in the country, and we believe it is a potent way forward”, he said.

Continuing, he disclosed that his Society is an umbrella forum for civil societies working for national security, peace, good governance, transparency, anti-corruption, education and social and economic development of Nigeria. He proposed an anti-corruption summit as an “annual event on combating economic and financial crimes through civil-military cooperation, and collaboration with the EFCC”.

The summit, he said, will focus on “linking financial systems, how they operate and how they impact on internal security and economic and financial crimes. How we can enhance surveillance together, destruction and detection of economic and financial crimes in collaboration with the EFCC to checkmate toxic foreign funds, especially NGO’s who depend on donors funding”

Responding, EFCC Chairman, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa assured the Society of the Commission’s readiness to collaborate with it in combating economic and financial crimes in the country.

“I want to assure you that the document you submitted to us, we will study it and get back to you on how we can collaborate”, he said.

Bawa also explained that, “the job that we do is for the public. We serve the public; it is not an EFCC thing, not a management thing and certainly not a Chairman thing. It is for the benefit of all Nigerians, and that is why the vision of the EFCC is to rid Nigeria of economic and financial crimes”.