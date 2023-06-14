Path The News Chronicle » Business » CBN Grant Banks Freedom to Trade Forex at Any Exchange Rate in I&E Window

CBN Grant Banks Freedom to Trade Forex at Any Exchange Rate in I&E Window

CBN Grant Banks Freedom to Trade Forex at Any Exchange Rate in I&E Window

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a directive to banks, instructing them to engage in foreign exchange trading at any exchange rate within the Investors & Exporters (I&E) window.

The new directive is based on the concept of willing buyer, willing seller arrangements.

Following this directive, the I&E window exchange rate has witnessed a significant surge, rising from N471.67 per dollar to N610 per dollar as of 12:50 pm today.

This sharp increase indicates the immediate impact of the CBN’s decision and its implications for the Nigerian economy.

Nnamdi Nwizu, an investment banker and Co-founder of Comercio Partners, shared his insights on the matter.

According to Nwizu, the directive will result in an enhanced foreign exchange inflow into the Nigerian economy.

However, he also anticipates a further rise in the inflation rate, as the I&E window exchange rate experiences an aggressive ascent, as observed today.

The CBN’s directive marks a significant departure from its previous approach to forex trading within the I&E window.

Previously, banks were required to adhere to a prescribed exchange rate range determined by the CBN.

However, the new directive allows for more flexibility, enabling market forces to play a greater role in determining exchange rates.

This decision by the CBN has elicited mixed reactions from market participants and experts.

Proponents of the directive argue that it promotes transparency and efficiency in the foreign exchange market.

By allowing willing buyers and sellers to negotiate exchange rates, it creates a more dynamic and market-driven system.

On the other hand, critics express concerns about the potential consequences of this move.

The significant increase in the I&E window exchange rate may result in higher import costs, leading to inflationary pressures.

Additionally, it could have implications for businesses that rely heavily on imported goods and services, potentially impacting their profitability and overall operations.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the forex market will react to the CBN’s directive in the long term.

