The Catholic Bishop of Ogoja, Rt. Rev. Dr. Donatus Edet Akpan will unveil the Saint Lauretta’s Chapel of Adoration at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Akparabong in Cross State on Friday.

The Chapel, which was built by former Senate Leader, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, is in memory of his late wife and founder of Start Rite School, Late Mrs. Amaka Ndoma-Egba, who passed away a year ago.

Mrs. Ndoma-Egba was a victim of a car crash along the Ore-Okitipupa Road in Ondo State on 19 November, 2020.

Other events also lined up for her one year remembrance include a memorial Mass to be celebrated at the Church of The Assumption, Asokoro, Abuja by His Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja who will be assisted by the Auxiliary Bishop of Abuja, Rt. Rev. Dr. Anselem Umoren at 12 noon.

A press statement from Senator Ndoma-Egba notes that, “there will also be the maiden Amaka Ndoma-Egba Memorial Lecture on ‘Leadership, Legacy and Change’ on Friday, 19 November, by 4:30pm at Start-Rite Schools, Abuja to be delivered by Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organization.”

The memorial lecture, according to the statement, will be chaired by Mr. Tony Elumelu, Chairman, Heirs Holdings.

“This will be followed by the unveiling of the Victor and Amaka Ndoma-Egba Foundation. The evening will also feature readings by Dike Chukwumerije,” the statement noted.

Signed:

Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba, SAN

For and on behalf of Ndoma-Egba Family/

Amaka Ndoma-Egba Foundation

Abuja

18th November, 2021