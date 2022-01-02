The death has been announced, of the catholic bishop of Ilorin diocese; Most Rev. Paul Olawoore.

In an obituary released by the chancellor of the diocese; Very Rev.Fr. Daniel Iletogbe, it was stated that the bishop died following a short illness at the hospital on the 1st of January, 2022.

The statement reads “dear Reverend Fathers/Sisters, Brothers & Sisters in the Lord, It is with deep faith in the resurrection and with heavy heart that the Catholic Diocese of Ilorin announces the death of our beloved Bishop, Most Rev. Paul Olawoore.

He passed onto glory after a brief illness at the hospital in the early hours today 1st. January 2022. He was 60 years old. We rejoice in the confident knowledge that he is at peace. We ask Mary, Mother of God to intercede for him and grant him a place amongst the angels and saints in the heavenly Kingdom.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time. We will send them out as soon as we have them finalized. Eternal rest grant unto him, 0 Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.

May his soul and the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace”.