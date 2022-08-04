A revolutionist is someone who wants to change the world — not just sitting around talking about it, but actually doing something to bring about change. Like its synonyms revolutionary and radical, a revolutionist is someone who questions authority, maybe by taking part in a demonstration to protest a government policy or by otherwise pointing out thing that he or she believes is wrong with society — then acting to try to fix it. Whether you’re overthrowing a government or protesting an unjust law, you could be called a revolutionist, someone who works for political or social change. Find below some genuine and true REVOLUTIONIST:

Louis de Saint-Just, in full Louis-Antoine-Léon de Saint-Just, a controversial ideologue of the French Revolution, one of the most zealous advocates of the Reign of Terror (1793–94), who was arrested and guillotined in the Thermidorian Reaction. Young, idealistic and prone to violence, Louis-Antoine de Saint-Just embodied the spirit of the French Revolution. He was devoured by the Terror he helped unleash. Among the leaders of the French Revolution none has a more mythical status than Louis-Antoine de Saint-Just.

His brief political career encompassed the most radical moment of the 18th century: the Jacobin Republic of the Year Two (1793-4). The Jacobins tried to forge a better world, one in which democracy, liberty and equality would become a reality, but to achieve it they used state-sponsored coercion and violence, in what became known as the Terror. The experiment ended when Saint-Just, along with Robespierre, succumbed to the guillotine in the bloodbath of Thermidor (July 1794). For many people, Saint-Just, even more than Robespierre, embodies the revolution itself: young, full of feverish energy, courage and idealism.

Ayodele Oluwatumininu Awojobi, also known by the nicknames “Dead Easy”, “The Akoka Giant”, and “Macbeth”, was a Nigerian academic, author, inventor, social crusader and activist. He was considered a scholarly genius by his teachers and peers alike. Ditto: Chief Abdul-Ganiyu “Gani” Oyesola Fawehinmi, GCON, SAN, a Nigerian author, publisher, philanthropist, social critic, human and civil rights lawyer, and politician.

Fela Aníkúlápó Kuti (born Olufela Olusegun Oludotun Ransome-Kuti; also known as Abami-Eda, a Nigerian multi-instrumentalist, bandleader, composer, political activist, and Pan-Africanist. He was referred to as one of Africa’s most “challenging and charismatic music performers” Ditto: Bala Mohammed was an archetype of the socio-political genus known in this country as the ‘radical leftists’; he was the first of them to be assassinated at the height of Nigeria’s second republic, on 10 July 1981.

Akinwande Oluwole Babatunde Soyinka (Yoruba: Akínwándé Olúwọlé Babátúndé Ṣóyíinká; a Nigerian playwright, novelist, poet, and essayist in the English language. He was awarded the 1986 Nobel Prize in Literature. He took an active role in Nigeria’s political history and its campaign for independence from British colonial rule. In 1965, he seized the Western Nigeria Broadcasting Service studio and broadcast a demand for the cancellation of the Western Nigeria Regional Elections.

Omoyele “Yele” Sowore, a Nigerian human rights activist, pro-democracy campaigner, and founder of an online news agency Sahara Reporters. Sowore is a 2023 Nigerian presidential candidate for the African Action Congress party, and previously ran in the 2019 election. The dogged fighter from Kiribo is eminently qualified to be ascribed the status of a revolutionary not Peter Obi’ or “Obi-tuary” as described by the erudite man of pen Sam Omatseye. Over the last three decades ‘Yele’ has fought battles to sustain the values of democracy, good governance and corruption. Yours truly, in the last fifteen years has also paid his dues exposing ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, specifically during the mad era of third term gambit and maladministration of the recent past.

The question is, where is Peter Obi’ in all of this? Was he ‘PitObi’ not part of the rot? Did he ever fought in support of any revolutionary movements or protests? Was the same ‘PitObi’ not involved in numerous fraudulent practices and comfortable with corruption? At what point did PitObi became a revolutionist or a saint as projected by religious Merchants? So many questions begging for answers. Sadly, over and above the dangerous dimensions of ethnicity and religious coloration which have become prevalent in our body politics, the Biafran underlay seems to be creeping into the 2023 Presidential hustling.

Ironically, the current unpleasant situations is fast turning into unknown destination: Ogbonnaya Onu a Nigerian politician, author and engineer. He was the first civilian governor of Abia State and former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Federal Republic of Nigeria. Since November 2015 untill recently, a two term and longest serving Minister of the ministry in history. He also contested for the highest office of the land (President), and lost woefully at the primary election of the ruling party APC.

Much as the elder statesman reserved and he is untitled to his right to support whosoever he believes in, so many questions are begging for answers in his testimony about the personality of PitObi. In his epilogue, he professes to know what has been wrong with the country, yet he has been knee-deep in the mess for over seven years as a Minister in the Buhari’s (PMB), administration. Why has he been quiet? In fact, it should be asked whether or not Onu has been a beneficiary of the corruption and misrule in Nigeria.

Is the table turning or has the APC primaries outcome redefine things for him to the extent that he is now literally peeping out of the window from the APC room. Onu seems to be proud, in fact arrogant, about his ability to play both sides with regards to his “inter-party” support for candidates. We should then ask: where is this man’s conviction or guiding political/leadership principle? Does he think this type of behaviour is one to emulate, especially by up and coming leaders of this country?

ARISE ‘O Compatriots – No more war.

Richard Odusanya is a Social Reform Crusader and the convener of AFRICA COVENANT RESCUE INITIATIVE ACRI.