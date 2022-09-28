Awka

It has been two days of renewed clash between gunmen and security operatives in parts of Anambra State, with substantial casualties recorded.

The killings and clash between the criminals and the operatives had in recent times reduced, owing to what the state government claimed was strategic steps it took that set the hoodlums on the run.

However, earlier on Wednesday, gunmen were said to have attempted to rob a first-generation bank at Umunze in Orumba South Council Area of Anambra State, when men of the Nigeria Army on patrol accosted them.

According to an eye witness, who is a staff of one of the banks along the Umunze-Owerre Ezukala road, the military men had engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel and in the process, gunned down one of the hoodlums.

The hoodlums had also shot and killed two of the army operatives while trying to escape.

A trending video showed the dead military men in their vehicle and the body of one of the alleged gunmen lying in pool of his blood on the road.

In a contrary report, another business man in the area had claimed the gunmen were on their way when they ran into the military men and opened fire on them, killing the two operatives.

He alleged that the civilian who was shot dead was a passer-by who was caught in the crossfire by both armed sides.

When contacted, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed that there were shootings within the area but said details are still sketchy, saying operations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that one person was allegedly killed at Nkwelle-Ezunaka Oyi Local Government yesterday, following an attack, by gunmen.

It was learnt that the gunmen attacked a Police checkpoint at Ngige Estate area, along Y-Junction road.

They reportedly opened fire at the patrol team of the Police, causing panic among residents and traders in the area, as many ran for safety.

Although the casualty figure is still unclear, a source said at least two persons sustained serious bullets injury, and one person reportedly died in the unfortunate incident.

The State Police PRO, Ikenga had responded thus when contacted.

“Yesterday, 27th September, 2022 at about 2:30pm in Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi LGA, Police Operatives averted a kidnap incident.

“The victims were rescued and the Lexus jeep recovered.

“Operations is still ongoing and further development shall be communicated.”