Cash Awards Rain As DCU Foundation Holds 4th Edition of Science Quiz Competition

The 4th Edition of the Dr Chinedu Umeadi Foundation (DCUF), Science Quiz Award Ceremony for Secondary Schools in Anambra was on Wednesday concluded, with students from Maria Regina School, Nnewi, and Dennis Memorial Grammar School, Onitsha, emerging as best overall in the competition.

The event was put together by the Foundation, in partnership with the Post Primary Schools Service Commission (PPSSC), Awka and Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB).

The Science Quiz competition, aimed at emancipating students through education, saw 217 public schools participating.

At the Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka, venue for the event, other winners that emerged in the Junior category as follows 6th position- Orjiakor Chibuzo Anthony of St Charles College, Onitsha, followed by the 5th position-Nnamani Favour Chisom of SKGSS, Umudioka,4th position- Madukasi Oluebube Victory of BUMSEM, Nnewi, 3rd position is Okonkwo Chinazaekpere Stella of MASS Umuoji, while 2nd position- is Edochie Esther Chiagozie of QRC, Onitsha, and the 1st position went to Arinze Chiamka Esther of Maria Regina Model Secondary School, Nnewi.

Theses students were automatically inducted as Member of Ambassador DCU Foundation.

In the senior category 6th position was Adinnu Stanley Sopuluchukwu of CSS, Oraifite, 5th position Maduegwuna Chioma Precious of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Secondary School, AWKA, 4th position Ibegunam Chinonso Christian of PMGS, Onitsha, 3rd postion Nnaemeka MaryJane Amarachi of MASS, Umuoji, while the 2nd position Emmanuel Mmesoma Precious of QRC, Onitsha, and Ezejames Chinedu Daniel of DMGS became the overall best winner.

Other awards given under junior category included Best School of Best Student -Maria Regina Model Comprehensive Secondary Nnewi, Best Principal of Best Student – Maria Regina Model Comprehensive Secondary Nnewi, and Best Quiz Master – Maria Regina Model Comprehensive Secondary Nnewi.

In the Senior Category Best School of Best Student went to DMGS Onitsha, while the Best Principal of Best Student was DMGS Onitsha and Best Quiz Master – DMGS.

The winner in the senior secondary category went home with a N300,000 cash prize, the winner in the Junior secondary category got N200,000 while positions had varying sums as consolation prizes.

There were also cash prizes for all other categories of awards.

In his opening remark, the Vice Chancellor of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, Prof. Charles Esimone, commended Dr. Chinedu Umeadi Foundation (DCUF), and its Founder, Dr Chinedu Umeadi, for their giant efforts in helping secondary students in Anambra State to acquire sound science education through annual quiz competitions and other things.

The Vice Chancellor, who chaired the event said that what students represent for the society today is a future that is bright.

He noted that when the mind is nurtured at the early stage, it tends to produce reproductive and effective people, who will in return enhance development.

This, he said, is the magic behind developed countries where they use science and technology to improve the society.

“If you want to talk about tomorrow, we can not play with our young people in the school. They represent the lofty idea, and worthy status we aspire as a people. So, we have to invest in our young people in the school. We will not stop thanking Dr Umeadi for instituting this quiz competition,” he said.

Also speaking, the Director, Science and Technology, PPSSC, Awka, Mr Anereobi Ephraim Jekwu, noted that Dr Umeadi’s dynamic and visionary ideas have completely changed the face of science education in the state.

He thanked the Foundation for its creative and charismatic method of using advance program software and Computer Based Test (CBT) for this year’s competition, which he said, helped to elevate the students’ intelligent quotient in ICT globally.

In her speech, the Chairman of Post Primary Schools Service Commission (PPSC), Professor Nkechi Ikediugwu, also commended the Foundation, and said education is the greatest gift every child wants.

She explained that efforts of Governor Chukwuma Soludo to revamp and uplift education sector needs collaborative efforts and investments from private spirited individuals, as exemplified by High Chief Dr Chinedu Umeadi.

The Special Guest of Honour, and Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev Paulinus Ezeokafor, noted that while students study science and technology in the school, they should know that they are humans created in the image of God, and therefore, must be disciplined in morals. He encourage parents and teachers to ensure that good morals are imbibed in the young ones. He also commended Dr Chinedu Umeadi Foundation for its efforts.

Earlier, the Founder/Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Dr Chinedu Umeadi, noted that the annual quiz competition is meant to support the educational foundations of the young people, as his way of giving back to the society.

According to him, the event was to celebrate the students’ academic excellence, and prepare them for greater celebrations ahead.

“Kindly use education to rediscover yourself, your natural abilities and skills. These will reposition you to uplift society tomorrow. Keep on soaring higher because, you are future of tomorrow we have today.

“Savour the moment. Be dedicated to your studies and develop your innate abilities through studies,” Umeadi added.

Umeadi also pledged to give out yearly scholarships to 5 students from the bishop of Awka diocese, and 2 best students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, under the Vice Chancellor awards.

