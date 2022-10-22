Chelsea hosted Manchester United for the first time this season. Chelsea was denied the winner after Casemiro levelled up for Manchester in added minutes. Jorginho had in the 85th minute scored Chelsea’s goal via spot kick. A point separates both clubs as Chelsea retains the 4th place while Manchester United moved to 5th place.

Kepa had to turn out good for Chelsea, denying Manchester United who had the most attempts on target before the 30th minute.

Graham Potter opted for a change in the 35th minute, subbing off Marc Cucurella for Kovacic as his midfield looked vulnerable with Manchester United taking control of it most.

The second half returned with both being cautious playing.

Chelsea was held to a barren draw during their midweek game with Brentford, Manchester United had an easy victory over Tottenham During the midweek encounter.