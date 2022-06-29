Carson Pickett becomes the first football player to feature for USWNT without a limb

The 28-year-old defender made her debut, playing 90 minutes in USWNT’s 2-0 victory over Columbia last night. Pickett was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina, the United States on September 15, 1993. She was born without a limb and has never let that be a setback for her in pursuing her career in football. She began her career with Florida State Seminoles from 2012 to 2015 before seeking professional club football in 2016.

Furthermore, she made 90 minutes appearance during the friendly game against Colombia yesterday where they triumphed 2-0 at full time as both teams prepare for the World Cup and Olympic qualifying in July.

Picket played in Seattle FC for a year before moving on loan to Brisbane Roar in 2017. She secured a permanent move to Orlando Pride in 2020 and was later loaned to Apollon Ladies the same year. She made no appearance at Apollon and was signed by the North Carolina Courage in 2021. Not only that, but she has made 25 league games for the club and has appeared in USWNT U-17 and U-23 respectively.

The coach, Vlatko Andonovski said:

“Carson did very well in training for us last week and with the management of minutes for Emily Fox that we had, we felt like Carson would be a good replacement, and I’m happy that she was able to perform well for 90 minutes,” U.S.