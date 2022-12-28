The standard-bearer of All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 governorship election in Cross River State, Senator (Prince) Bassey Otu, has announced the suspension of his political activities to grieve with the family of the victims of the accident that occurred at the 2022 Calabar Bikers’ Carnival on Tuesday.

A Toyota Camry vehicle had reportedly lost control and crashed into a crowd at the Bikers’ parade, leaving seven persons dead while 29 were said to have sustained different degrees of injuries.

In a statement he personally signed, Otu, the Cross River APC gubernatorial candidate, said he decided to put his political activities on hold to mourn with the families of those who lost their lives and sympathize with the injured as a result of the accident.

He supported the move of Governor Ben Ayade for an in-depth probe of the incident to ascertain how the motorist was able to access the routes that were closed to the public with security barricades, stressing that those found wanting should be made to face the wrath of the law.

Prince Otu’s statement reads: “The news of the unfortunate and tragic death of some Cross Riverians who left their homes to watch the bikers parade earlier today, came to me as a rude shock.

“I deeply commiserate with the families of those who lost their lives in that tragic but avoidable incident.

“I totally condemn this unfortunate and avoidable death of innocent citizens of our dear state and join the government and other well-meaning Cross Riverians in calling for a thorough investigation into the matter with the aim of ensuring that those found culpable are made to face the full wrath of the law.

“To honour the dead, I have decided to suspend all my political activities till further notice to mourn with the family of the injured and those who lost their lives. May this evil never again befall our dear State.”