Carney Chukwuemka to be out for a while following a successful surgery

Chelsea last night gave an update on Carney Chukwuemeka injury following a successful surgery the 19-year-old underwent.

“Last night, Carney Chukwuemeka underwent surgery and will now begin his recovery.

The 19-year-old will work with the club’s medical department on his rehabilitation at Cobham.”

Chukwuemeka grabbed Chelsea’s equalizer of 1-1 in the 28th minute at White Hart Lane during their first loss of the season to Tottenham. Carney was subbed off after his goal and will begin rehabilitation after the surgery, according to the club.

Club captain Reece James missed the last tie against Tottenham while Christopher Nkuku who arrived from RB Leipzig, is yet to feature due to injury.