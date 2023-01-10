Real Madrid manager Carlos Ancelotti has been voted the best manager of 2022 by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS). Ancelotti reach this feat after winning UEFA Champions, La Liga, Supercopa de Espana and UEFA Super Cup.

Ancelotti had 245 points, defeating Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola who was his closest with 200 points.

This is the third time that Ancelotti wins the aforementioned award, as he was previously named the world’s best club coach of the year in 2007, when he oversaw AC Milan, and in 2014, when he won the Champions League with Real Madrid.

He is currently in his second season at Los Blancos, with his contract expiring on June 30, 2024.