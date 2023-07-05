Carlos Ancelotti appointed as Brazil’s first-team head coach for men

The Brazil Football Federation has disclosed the appointment of Real Madrid coach Carlos Ancelotti as their men’s team head coach beginning from 2024.

The Brazil Football Federation President, Ednaldo Rodrigues, disclosed the update that it has reached an agreement with the 63-year-old to take charge of the men’s senior team after his three years contract expires with Los Blancos.

The CBF president further disclosed that Fernando Diniz has been hired as head coach of Brazil’s national team on a 12-month contract—until Ancelotti’s contract with Madrid expires. He said the Italian tactician will lead Brazil to the 2024 Copa América and the 2026 World Cup, respectively.

Carlos rejoined Madrid in 2021 from Everton and has in that short period won major trophies with Los Blancos, among the UEFA Champions, La Liga, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Copa del Rey, and SuperCoppa.

In February, the Brazil Football Federation and Carlos Ancelotti both denied a claim made around the news that an agreement had been reached by both parties.

Trending How to Build a Successful Fintech Startup in Nigeria

Share this post