Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modrić has been ruled out in Madrid’s game against relegation – threatened Girona tomorrow. Real Madrid reported that the Croatian midfielder injured the back of his left thigh during their previous game and will undergo monitoring.

“Following tests carried out on Luka Modrić by the Real Madrid Medical Services, an injury to the back of his left thigh has been diagnosed. His progress will be monitored.”

Carlo Ancelotti speaking in the press room at Real Madrid City the day before the clash with Almería, on match day 32 of LaLiga also confirmed Luka’s injury

Modrić‘s injury

“Luka had a minor injury in Girona and he won’t be available. We’re waiting to see how he evolves and I don’t know if he will make for the cup final. We’ll have to see how he evolves in the next few days. It’s a blow for us, but this is what can happen in football. Let’s hope we have him back for the remaining games, which are important.”

Furthermore, he praised Vinicous prowess and talked about how he can be protected from injury as a player who loves to take on defender.

Vini Jr.

“We have concerns about him because he’s a player who always tries to take players on and the only way to protect his integrity is through justice. It’s the only thing that can prevent something bad from happening on the pitch.”

“There are two issues: on the pitch and off it. On the pitch, people still talk about skin colour and racism. This is bad for a society that is trying to be modern. On the pitch the players are more protected compared to the players of the past. Vinicius gets kicked a lot in Spain. Maradona or Pelé also got kicked in the past. Fortunately for us, Vinicius has such a strong frame that he is able to stand strong and he hasn’t had any injuries. Hopefully he can continue like that.”

Ancellotti when asked about Manchester City tie in the semi finals of the Champions League:

Manchester City

“Right now we’re not thinking about the semi-final. We’re focused on what we have to do for tomorrow’s game, then Real Sociedad and then the cup final. There are no secrets about City, they’re a great team and they’re in good form. They have very talented players like Haaland, De Bruyne, Gündoğan, Rodri and a fantastic coach. It’s certainly going to be a very enjoyable match.”