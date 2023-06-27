Cardi B reacts to Cheating accusations…

Following her spouse, Offset, public accusing her of cheating, well-known artist Cardi B has responded.

Offset alleged that his wife had sex with a man behind his back in a post on Instagram that was uploaded through his official Instagram account.

“My wife fcked a nigga on me gang yall nigga know how I come,” Offset posted.

Cardi B claimed her spouse was accusing her of the same thing he does in her Twitter reaction, turning it into a song.

The relationship between the two has historically been rocky, with multiple public splits and reunifications.

Cardi B recently declared that she would write hit songs about her divorce if she ever got a divorce. If they got divorced, she added, she would marry another wealthy man.

As a result of the event, many online users have expressed sympathy for Cardi B and have criticized her husband for his actions.

Others reaffirmed Offset’s inability to manage the criticism he receives and urged him to show more tolerance for the work and way of life his wife leads.

Trending The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact

See reactions from Netizens:

authentik_fitwears said: “She said she’s gon upgrade dude.”

callmedamy said: “Let the divorce begins.”

captain__linda said: “Did I hear her say upgrade.”

ndukauba_anthonia commented: “So he can’t work it out with her? Seek counselling, maybe he’s gained extra weight or maybe doesn’t know better ways of satisfying her…”

king_mayorblack reacted: “Man had a taste of his medicine.”

iam_veekee_ reacted: “Most Nigerian men deserves a character like cardi B.”

evelyn_ xX said: “Pray for your wife. Be a good husband.”

worha sonia said: “The day offset married Cardi B he married both gold and thorn, he should pick which one he wants to live with.”

Although the rapper deleted the post, screenshots of it still exist and online users continue to react to it in various ways.

Check link below:

In a post deleted, Offset accuses his wife Cardi B of cheating on him, she responds pic.twitter.com/njBOuXP7kx — GistReel.Com (@GistReel) June 26, 2023

MOre

Share this post