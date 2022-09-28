Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, popularly known as Cardi B, in her twitter post on Wedneday cried out for losing a multimillion dollar endorsement deal with Call Of Duty video game company, owing to her “stupid decisions”

Call of Duty generates billions of dollars in sales annually. Each new release arguably ends up being the most popular game of the year. Their marketing initiatives are comparable to how they are known. They enlist prominent athletes, actors, musicians, and internet content producers for their marketing campaigns or to appear in their games.

Fans were pleased to learn that CoD tried a different strategy by approaching Cardi B, one of the biggest female rappers, about working together. Cardi B, however, revealed on Twitter that she had lost the Call of Duty partnership due to a few dumb errors in the past.

Cardi B is expected to be the main star featured in the advertising for the newest Call of Duty game this time. A multi-million dollar arrangement was made to advertise the game. The fans were ecstatic with the partnership as well.

She stated that she had lost the multi-million dollar deal on September 28 on her official Twitter account due to past errors. She had to go to the court, thus she missed the game’s shot.

She posted, “My stupid decisions from the past caused me to miss out on money now. I had a multi-million dollar Call of Duty deal on the table that I couldn’t take because of court. Guys think twice about those quick decisions! Lesson learned.”

In clerification to why, she also made a tweet explaining she had to leave the deal. She replied to a fan by saying, “I couldn’t make it cause of court couple weeks ago … I wasn’t able to do the shoot on time”

The post stirred up many reactions and replies such as below;

