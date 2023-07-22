Caramel opens up about her relationship with Manny King after their viral break up

The famous influencer who is also a podcaster shared a hilarious post on her instagram page hinting the break up.

The duo went their separate ways after a heated argument at a club. Well it happened that her then boyfriend Manny King brought a different girl to a club not knowing Caramel was also in that club.

This resulted to a huge argument that went viral and then the two unfollowed each other on instagram. Which seemed to be the end of their relationship.

It seems they have both moved on as Manny King celebrated this birthday couple days ago and Caramel was not invited.

She shared a hilarious video on her instagram asking if there is true love in Lagos.

Though funny but a lot of her friends showed genuine concern for her.