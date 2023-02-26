Manchester United breaks 7 years jinx to win their first trophy after defeating Newcastle in the final of the Carabao Cup final. The Red Devils took a full-time decisive win against Newcastle at Wembley Stadium this evening, winning 2-0. Mourinho was the last manager to win a trophy, the UEFA Europa League for the Red Devils in the 2016-17 season.

Casemiro opened the scorechart for Manchester United in the 33rd minute of the first half, and Rashford made it 2-0 six minutes after Casemiro scored. United finished the first half with a giant win.

Nothing changed in the second half in the aspect of goal as the score remains 2-0 until full time.

Erik ten Hag has lifted his first trophy as Manchester United boss since arriving in June last year.

