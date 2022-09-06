Professionals must continually update their skills because technology is the main force behind contemporary business.

At the 2022 graduates’ induction and prize ceremonies day, which had the theme “Career Development in a Changing World: Strategies for Financial Services Professionals,” Ken Opara, President/Chairman of Council (CIBN), said as much.

The financial services sector is not exempt from the headwinds of change rushing over national boundaries and conventional industry boundaries, according to Opara.

He claims that the driving forces behind these changes are fintech, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, blockchain, cryptocurrencies, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

In essence, technology has been the main force behind change. Therefore, career development is essential for professionals in today’s volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) workplace, according to the speaker.

Consequently, 1,857 graduates were inducted, he claimed, because the institute remained unwavering in its commitment to capacity building and value addition for its members and stakeholders.

Opara urged the new members to maintain contact with the school so they might benefit as much as possible from the school’s different innovative programs for their own personal and professional growth.

In addition, Kafilat Araoye, the managing director of LOTUS Bank Limited, stated that in order to replicate the corporate mindset of fintech in all financial institutions in the face of technological disruption, industry emphasis should shift to the creation of careers centered on innovation, digital skills, and entrepreneurship (FIs).

With over 100 in Nigeria, she claimed that fintech acts as innovators and disruptors, saying that efforts to increase financial inclusion are now opening up new horizons.

However, she advocated for career development since it draws in and keeps talent, makes the most use of human resources, improves organizational effectiveness and performance, and offers an evaluation of an organization’s strengths, shortcomings, and potentials.