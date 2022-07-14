We can’t be! Why would we be? How can we be? Who would we be to? Where? How? We can’t just be. It is not possible. Not every Atikulated door is an effective and effectual door to be Obidient to and become “YUSUFUL” by it.

You think you are wise? Can’t muzzle and brown beat us into being “Obidient to Atikulated” “BATle” of vainess and frivolities?

We are more than rubies and our worth and values beyond the price of a “BATled” diamond even in its “Atikulated” worth.

We have gone beyond your pricing? Above your games and entrigues. We can’t be obident to you and will make all your hidden plans “un-yusuful” beyond your imagination.

You think you are Atikulate and can “BATtle” anything ? Times have changed, the mood is no more as usual, the atmosphere has taken a different colour.

The clouds are forming. It surely will rain, not just a drizzle no! Not just a shower, haba! It can’t even pour. It will surely be a flood turning every Naira into a “Nairaobi of YUSUFUL” use.

We have long dwelt in this place called “Naira” “Atikulating” with the Umbrella thinking it would cover us from the rain and sun , waves and wind.

Rather we were drained by the rain, scorched and beaten by the heat of the sun , buffeted by the waves and wind for years of inglorious rule.

The Broom isn’t an option, worse of all. Failed and broken , trying to “BATtle” with it against the rubbles and dirty of our life would be futile.

Both the broom and the Umbrella are “Un-yusuful”, berthing the Nairaobi we all wished for is the vision through our labour.

We cannot anymore be obident to things that are not “YUSUFUL”. How can we be ? Not possible.

In labour we have found dignity. In labour we will earn our honest wages, in labour, the labour of our heroes past would be remembered and engraved.

In labour we will be “Obidient and Yusuful”. We will never labour invain like the years of Umbrella and broom. The pains and injury of those years still hurt.

In the beginning God laboured to create the earth. He laboured to create trees , animals, the firmament. He laboured for six days to create and on the seventh day he rested.

We will labour in like manner for we are gods.

We wil labour in dignity, in honesty , not in tribalism, not in religious intolerance.

We will labour in fairness, justice and equity , shouting uhuru, “Obi-diently” and Yusufully when our rest in the “Nairobi” we all desired for would have come.

We can no more be “Obi-dient” to “it is my turn mentality”, an entitlement spirit that kills and destroys.

We can’t be “Obi-dent” to “it is my life ambition”mentality anymore. It is no more “YUSUFUL”, unable to give us the “Nairaobi” we all desire.

We can only be “Obi-dient” to vision, competence and selflessness. We can’t be “obi-dent” to vote buying no matter how Atikulated the enticement is .With all our strength and might we will disobey them . Even the old “BATle” they have come up with, we would “Obi-diently” put them into a “YUSUFUL” retirement, paving way for our “Nairaobi” through our sincere, heartfelt and dispassionate labour.

We can only be “Obidient to YUSUFUL” minds, though educated but trained, though with the knowledge of where we desire to go, but still has the map of getting there safe and sound.

We are only “Obi-dient and Yusuful” to the course that places our “Nairaobi” at the front burner. We are neither Igbo, Hausa Yoruba, Christian nor Muslim, we are just “Yusufully Obi-dient” to the single course of making Nigeria a place of haven for all.

Nigeria is no more a place where ethnic, tribal and religious sentiments are played up, like bananas, in one fell swoop we struggle, falling on top of one another like hungry monkeys, hitting and bitting, just to get an Imaginary hold of bananas that were non existent.

We know better now! We know when real bananas of tribal and religious sentiments are drumped up and when the sound of its fake rytheme is noised around in an “Atikulated” and “BATled” manner as being done now!

We move to our “Naira-Obi” in an “Obi-dently Yusuful” manner. Never again can we be “Obi-diently Yusuful” to their lies of ethnic and religious sentiments to divide. We are wiser!

Just don’t be “Obidient” and “Yusufully” alive on social media. Be even more “Obidient” and “Yusuful” in picking your PVC, voting and making sure your votes count in an “Obidient” and “Yusuful” manner .

Peter Obi is an angel trapped inside a mass of a wood. We are Obi-dently and Yusufully letting out this angel of light through this movement and nothing will stop this!

Jarlath Uche Opara