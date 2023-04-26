Awka

Candidates in the ongoing 2023 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB examination, in centres across Anambra state have bemoaned the late commencement of the exercise in the various centres across the state.

This was observed when our correspondent monitored the exercise in some centres in the state.

The examination kicked off on TUESDAY and will end on Friday, the 28th April, 2023.

It is to be written in batches.

However, some of the candidates who soke to our correspondent revealed that the organizing body for the examination did not stick to the time they gave as it took hours before the first batch which was supposed to start by 6:30am commenced.

As at 12:30pm when our correspondent visited some of the centres, the exams were going on smoothly and some of the candidates who have taken their turns confirmed that they had no difficulty with the computers and the network.

One of the candidates, Johnson Moore, said he was given 10am as his examination time but as at the time, his batch was yet to enter the examination.

He regretted the inconvenience the development will cause for many of the candidates, urging JAMB to ensure that such does not reoccur.

Another candidate, who would rather speak on the condition of anonymity, said he does not know how to return to Enugu from where he came for the exam.

According to him, many of the candidates may eventually be stranded by the time they conclude their examinations and may be exposed to unnecessary dangers.

When contacted, the Anambra state JAMB Coordinator, Mrs Karen Gar restated the commitment of the board towards ensuring a hitch free exercise across the twenty-nine centres in Anambra state.

She cautioned the candidates against examination malpractice or any irregularities that violates the rules guiding the exam, saying that they employed the services of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and as well informed the Nigeria Police Force on the exam so as to ensure orderliness and secured environment for the exercise.

Saying that the Anambra state JAMB board is working hand in glove with the state Ministry of Education, Mrs Gar revealed that the board prior to the commencement of the examination, made sure that centres in the state as well as the computer sets and network are in good condition and will perfectly serve the candidates.

On her part, the state Commissioner for Education, Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh commended the state JAMB board for efforts putting into place to serve Anambra jambites perfectly throughout the exam, explaining that she visited all the JAMB centres in the state to check the condition of computers as well as speed of the network in centres, confirming that the centres are in good condition for the exercise, even as she disclosed that officials of the state education ministry are also monitoring JAMB examination across the centres.

Professor Chuma-Udeh while pointing out that the state is known for excellence owing to the efforts of the present administration of Professor Chukwuma Soludo in the sector, warned this year’s JAMB candidates and other students in the state against examination malpractice, an act she said destroys one’s destiny and academic future.