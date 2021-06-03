“Can our President operate Android Phone,” Fayose Mocks Buhari Over Genocidal Tweet

105 views | Stanley Ugagbe | June 3, 2021
Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has berated President Muhammadu Buhari over his genocidal threat tweet that has sparked reactions across the nation.
Buhari had in the tweet which has been deleted by Twitter, said those misbehaving in certain parts of the country were obviously too young to know the travails and loss of lives that attended the Nigerian Civil War. “Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand. We are going to be very hard sooner than later.”
Reacting to the development, Fayose, in a statement on Facebook asked “When is Mr President Buhari using his power as Commander-in-chief to “show Twitter pepper” for deleting his tweets? Or Twitter will just delete our President’s tweets like this and there won’t be consequences?”
The outspoken ex-governor said “Nigeria is boiling everywhere and all that the President can do is to be threatening genocide up and down?
“Now that Twitter has dealt with our almighty President Buhari, won’t he “deal” with Twitter too? Like Trump, like Buhari.
“It is obvious that those exercising President Buhari’s powers for him do not know when and where to stop their power-madness”.
He quipped that “Regrettably, Twitter may not know that President Buhari is not the one operating any handle. Can our President operate Android Phone not to talk of making genocidal tweets?
“A president who cannot address his own people in time of crisis can certainly not be the one tweeting on the crisis.
“Twitter should rather hold Garba Shehu, Lie Mohammad and co accountable”.
