Can Athan Achonu Reinvent The Peter Obi Majic In Imo?

Leaders do not always come, factory fitted. Good leaders are usually products of association, training, learning and unlearning of good and bad qualities. I do not agree with the theory that “leaders are born”. That’s not true. Leaders are made.

If you watched the Crown Series, which is loosely based on the British monarchy, especially from the time of King Edward VIII. Even though, all royal children are given special education and training, the heir apparent is singled out for special grooming in preparation for the throne. That is why as soon as King Edward’s abdication was confirmed, the then Princess Elizabeth was assigned governesses who took her through important trainings that prepared her for the responsibilities that were to be entrusted on her later in life. Also, the Princess’s associations and social circles are carefully choreographed to expose her only to the ‘right’ kind of environment and people.

The education and close association of people significantly impact on their general outlook in life and performance as leaders. It is easy to understand why many African leaders do not perform well and are, to a large extent, apologies to leadership. It is either they have forged academic certificates or they found themselves in power through some luck, especially, a military coup d’etat. The few African leaders who have maintained some level of sanity and shown some sanity in handling the affairs of their people are either those who underwent some leadership tutelage under notable leaders, or those who availed themselves to be taught either through good books or some external mentorship.

Paul Kagame, the President of Rwanda, even though a product of the military stands out as one of the most inspirational and competent political leaders in Africa, because of his dedicated efforts at assessing modern knowledge in governance and also the fact that he did not lose sight of where he is coming from. Having been forced to live in Uganda in exile from when he was two years old, and eventually finding his way back to his country as a rebel fighter. Even though, his choice of sitting tight in power for over three decades now runs counter to democratic ideology, he has shown great competence and vision in transforming Rwanda into a reference nation for good governance and development. His close alliance with Western countries and leaders could also be responsible for the transformative vision that has lifted Rwanda from a war-torn, dilapidated and highly polarised country in Africa to one of the fastest developing countries in the world.

Imo is in need of a transformative leader as its governor from January 2024. Imo is arguably the most unfortunate of all the States in the Southern part of Nigeria, when it comes to the absence of good governance. We were competing with Abia State on this, until few months ago, when Alex Otti took over the reins of governance in that State, and everyone is hopeful that he will be able to reposition that State into a working and prosperous State.

Beside being the candidate of Peter Obi’s Party, it would be great to confirm that Athan Achonu is also understudying Peter Obi’s styles and philosophy in leadership and politics.

That genuine and disarming humility, prudence, genuine compassion, positive stubbornness in sticking to the right ideals, comportment, managerial skills, “benevolent stinginess” and other qualities that saw Peter Obi transform Anambra State within eight years are what we look forward to in the next Imo governor.