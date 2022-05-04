Can an average Nigerian rule!

It is becoming increasingly difficult to get into the political space and play the game on an equal play ground. The space is by day becoming unequal. The ground bevelled with a lot of pebbles ,stone and slippery grounds. Only those with the spiky and corrugated shoes of wealth and riches could dare the space.

Tell me how on earth would one expects a man of strength, power and skill but barefooted to run through a space that is glossed with oil, water and okro? He wouldn’t dare, but if he dares, his waist, ankles etc would have been in a state of total pains , strain and dislocation by the time he is done. Conversely and sadly too,the weak with a spiky and corrugated shoes get to play and run on same slippery and stonny space without falling, having nothing but an abysmal failure in terms of progress and accomplishment .

Show me that average Nigerian who no matter how creative, sagaciously endowed mentally, with a cerebral appreciation of the very challenges of this nation, who would be allowed to manage the affairs of this country?

The rich and the money bags are usually the appeal in our political space. They have the condiments, the spices, the very sweet that the poor and impoverished electorates desire and would do anything even selling of their future to have.

We have been in this space for a long while. A space where the honest, the disciplined, the visionary, the technocrats, the incorruptible, the charismatic and purposeful breeds are not allowed a space in the power and leadership section of this nation.

The light shines , it glows it sparkles, like a twinkle stars, it twinkles in many colours, we appreciate it , sing its glorious endowment, but goes for darkness to lead and direct our affairs just to get a bite of its momentary and seeming impoverished trojan horse gifts.

This has been the sequence of our leadership woes, from the look of things, we seem to be jinxed , not ready anytime soon to break away from such a dead end.

The idea of buying and selling of position isn’t recent and not too sure we are ready to have a paradigm shift, a volt face from the highest bidder to the most qualified, the most suitable and to the most emotionally and technocratically competent.

Bags of branded rice are getting ready to move to the public space . It is not charity, it isnt sign of love, neither is it a show of generocity. If that is your thinking, “eriele gi be that” ( They don chop you mugu)

We know who will lead us to this long eluded promised land, but greed wouldn’t allow us to think straight from our head and vote without the influence and interference of stomach infrastructure.

When they come with bags of rice, cartons of tomatoes, money etc for you to share, and you accept and go home armed with such, your future is gone.

Until we are ready mentally and emotionally to make political campaigns, consultations, delegates etc less a financial burden, the wrong breeds will always be the choices we would be boxed to make, a bad case scenario of between the devil and the deep blue see.

Can an average Nigerian whose income is little above subsistence level, endowed with capacity, vision, knowledge, dexterity, decency etc be voted to rule Nigeria?

The truth is anybody who can afford to buy 100million naira form, drive his campaign with huge financial expenditure, and wins, will at best tries to recoup and settle his cronies before he can start thinking of making the country work.

This is our sad story and it appears it wouldn’t end anytime soon, except their is a massive enlightenment and mobilisation on the need not to eat our cake at all ,since once eaten one can’t have it again.

Nigeria as it is , “fakawa eze, takawa ihu”( So miserable and messy it looks) does not need queen’s English accent, it does need cerebral and oratory engagement on issues. We don’t need such. We don’t need a person whose political antecedence has been marred with a lot of sordid stories of neo colonisation and “grabbing meniacism” we don’t need such characters.

What Nigeria needs is somebody who has a practical knowledge, experience and expertise to fix Nigeria and make it work. Such a person can be a mechanic, a trader, a bus driver etc, once he knows where to hit the smoking, jerking and non accelerating Nigeria and it comes alive and begins to work automatically, let such a person be our president.

Until we all have this kind of mental rejigging, our walk to our promised land wouldn’t be a short one.

