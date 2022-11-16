Anambra State Government on Wednesday handed a two-week grace period to allow candidates of various political parties participating in the 2023 General Elections to pay up their political campaign fees after which enforcement commences.

The Managing Director, Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency, ANSAA, Mr Tony Ujubuonu gave the directive in a chat with our correspondent in Awka.

Earlier in August this year, the Agency had sent a letter to all political parties in Anambra State, on the use and payment of all campaign materials, which was greeted by criticisms from many quarters.

The payments include N10 million for Presidential Candidates, N7.5 million for Senate, N5 million for Federal House of Representatives, and House of Assembly candidates N1 million.

According to Ujubuonu, the permit to be issued to the candidates by the agency, will enable them campaign in the state.

“It is a follow up to the earlier notice we had given the candidates for those who are yet to pay because many are already complying.

“The permits allow them to put posters everywhere except public places like bridges and other public buildings and walls.

“It also enables them to put in signages, brand their vehicles, wear scarf, put stickers, vehicle and office branding and even other customized items for campaigns and rallies,” he explained.

The ANSAA MD warned that upon the expiration of the two weeks grace period, the agency will commence enforcement immediately.

According to him, the ANSAA law clearly empowers them to control all signages in the state.

“These are all signages and that is why we are controlling it.

“So, if anyone does not comply with the payments, they will be made to face the law,” he said.