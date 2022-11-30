Cameroon’s number one shot stopper Andre Onana has spoken following his suspension by Cameroon Football Federation at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar. Onana was asked to leave the Camp immediately after a dispute erupted between him and the head coach.

The Inter Milan goalkeeper, according to FECAFOOT, is expected to return to his club after the Federation wrote to the club about their decision.

In a statement he conveyed on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Onana said a few things about what conspired.

“Yesterday I was not allowed to be on the ground to help Cameroon, as I always do, to achieve the team’s goals. I always behave in a way to lead the team to success in a good manner.

“I have put all my efforts and energy into finding solutions to a situation that a footballer often experiences, but there has been no will on the other side. Some moments are difficult to assimilate. However, I always respect and support the decisions of the people in charge of pursuing the success of our Team and Country.

“I extend all my strength to my teammates because we demonstrated that we are capable of going very far in this competition… Representing Cameroon has always been a privilege. The Nation first and forever.”