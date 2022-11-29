The Cameroon Football Federation yesterday confirmed the suspension of Inter Milan and Cameroon first choice goalkeeper Andre Onana for disciplinary actions. According to several reports Onana and Indomitable Lions head coach Rigobert Song had a feud about his playing pattern, in which he was given instruction by the coach to play by instructions. The aftermath of Rigobert Song and Onana’s dispute resulted in Onana being dropped in their game against Serbia and was suspended temporarily by the Federation.

The Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) released a statement informing members of the public that Andre Onana has been temporarily suspended by the Federation spearheaded by Samuel Eto.

“The Cameroon Football Federation hereby informs the public that following Mr Rigobert Bahanag’s decision to head coach of indomitable Lions, the player Andre Onana has been temporarily suspended from the group for disciplinary reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cameroon Football Federation reiterates its full support to the Head Coach and its entire staff as they implement the Federation policy aimed at preserving discipline, solidarity, complementarity and cohesion within the National team.

ADVERTISEMENT

FECAFOOT further reaffirms its commitment to create a peaceful atmosphere for the team and to provide them with adequate facilities for an outstanding performance.”

The blockbuster encounter saw Devis Epassy start in place of first choice Andre Onana yesterday. He eventually conceded three goals on his World Cup debut.