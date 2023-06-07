“Calm Down” Still on Billboard Hot 100 Record After 39 Weeks

Calm Down on billboard After 39 Weeks

Rema’s calm down still sitting pretty on the billboard hot 100.

After charting in numerous nations, “Calm Down” has maintained a steady ascent since its release, turning it into the biggest Afrobeats export.

Rema’s “Calm Down” slid one spot from its highest peak position of No. 4 to No. 5 in the most recent edition of the Billboard Hot 100, extending its stay there to 39 weeks.

Rema’s “Calm Down” extends its record as the longest-charting African single with its 39th week on the chart. It also became Selena Gomez’s single with the longest chart run.

Billboard U.S Afrobeats Songs Chart

Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ spends a record 40th week at the top of the chart as it continues its blazing run.

Libianca’s ‘People’ remains at NO. 3, Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ remIx feat Tems & Justin Bieber moves up one spot to NO. 3, Tems’ ‘Free Mind’ drops one spot to NO. 4 while Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush’ remains at NO. 5.

Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’ stays at NO. 6, CKay’s ‘Love Nwantiti’ moves up one spot to NO. 7, Victony’s ‘Soweto’ remix feat Rema & Don Toliver moves down one spot to NO. 8, Fireboy’s ‘Peru’ feat Ed Sheeran stays at NO. 9 while Asake’s ‘Amapiano’ feat Olamide drops to NO. 10.

For debuts this week, Seyi Vibez’s ‘Hat-Trick’ and ‘Amdallah’ debuts at NO. 30 and NO. 47 respectively, while Adekunle Gold’s ‘Do You Mind’ debuts at NO. 46.

Rema has continued to prove that he is not merely in the industry for ‘’look and pass”. He is steadily working to have his name on the stars.

He has captured the hearts of many with his unique style in afrobeats and his dress sense.

