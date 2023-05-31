Calm Down By Rema Close To Breaking African Record

Rema is set to break a new African record as the Billboard Hot 100 reaches a new high, as the Nigerian superstar has maintained his incredible success.

Rema’s “Calm Down” has ruled the world since its premiere. The single has grown to be the most popular Afrobeats song ever recorded globally thanks to its success on the charts in numerous nations, accolades, and billions of streams.

Rema continues to hold the record for the highest charting Nigerian song and second highest charting African song in the history of the renowned chart with his song “Calm Down,” which climbs two slots to No. 4 in the most recent Billboard Hot 100.

Rema’s “Calm Down” now has a new peak at No. 4, extending its run on the chart to 38 weeks and edging closer to the African record now held by South African icon Hugh Masekala, whose 1968 single “Grazing In The Grass” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song has made great gains after the release of the Selena Gomez and ‘Calm Down’ remix, topping charts in the Middle East, North Africa, and India.

Wizkid’s song “Essence” alongside Tems and Justin Bieber previously held the record for the highest charting Nigerian song, which was broken by the single with his No. 6 entry. Rema has also shattered his record while creating a new one with a historic top 4 entry.

Who Is Rema?

Divine Ikubor, better known by his stage name Rema, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and rapper. Rema was born on May 1, 2000.

Also rema became famous after releasing the song “Dumebi”. He agreed to a record deal in 2019 with Mavin Records’ subsidiary Jonzing World.

Rema released his debut EP Rema after he inked a record deal with Jonzing World in 2019. On March 25, 2022, he published his debut album Rave & Roses, which came after two additional EPs.

Sixlack, Chris Brown, AJ Tracey, and Yseult are among the 16 artists who appear on the album.

Following its debut week, the album debuted with 10 songs on the US Billboard Afrobeats Chart. Five months after its official release, his single “Calm Down,” which included a sample from the song “So Fine” by fellow Nigerian musician Crayon, started to climb the charts. After that, it rose to the top spot among Afrobeats videos on YouTube.

He collaborated with Selena Gomez to release a remix of his song “Calm Down” on August 26, 202, which peaked at number 1 on Billboard and number 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Rema is a fan of the soccer team Manchester United F.C.. He also announced on Twitter that he has been admitted to the University of Lagos, allowing him to realize his mother’s lifelong ambition of earning a degree.

