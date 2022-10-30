“Judas … came there with lanterns, torches, and weapons. […] Peter … struck the high priest’s slave, and cut off his right ear … Jesus said to Peter, ‘Put the sword into the sheath; the cup which the Father has given Me, am I not to drink it?’” *– John 18:3, 10-11 NASB*

Soldiers surrounded Jesus and His disciples that night. In an isolated location, the darkness was penetrated only by lanterns and torches. Those who opposed Jesus were working together.

In this emotionally charged moment, Peter reacted with violence, cutting off the ear of one of those who approached. But Jesus acted differently. He did not give in to the threats or emotions. He was not afraid or worried. Having spent time in prayer, He was prepared and remained calm (Luke 22:41-45).

Each of us will face many kinds of challenges with many ways to respond. Unless we are prepared, we can be like Peter, giving in to the emotions of the moment, retaliating, and reacting in the flesh with fear, anger, worry, or panic.

What challenges will you face today? How will you respond? Are you ready?

The Bible reminds you that you can prepare for any situation in important ways. First, fill your mind and heart with God’s Word. Think about those truths. Then, follow the example of Jesus, spending quality time in prayer until you are at peace and ready spiritually.

Don’t be controlled by your flesh but by the Spirit (Romans 8:5-9). Seek to be led by the Spirit and filled with the fruit of the Spirit (Galatians 5:22-23). Let Him equip you and help you control your emotions. Trust Him, and look for opportunities to turn your challenges into moments for ministry.

*Reflection Question:*

How do you plan to prepare spiritually for today’s challenges?

*Prayer*

Father, help me to be strong in the Spirit and prepared for the events of life. I trust You to direct me. Use me. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

John 18