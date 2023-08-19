Call Me Asiwaju Boy – Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie has expressed his love openly for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he has declared himself Asiwaju boy

The actor who has been in different controversies of late shared a picture of himself in an attire with the picture of the president which boldly said “relax JAGABAN will fix Nigeria”

This is coming as a surprise to Nigerians as the actor himself showed interest in running for presidency but later gave up. And he has never shown any interest or expressed love to the new president.

He further added that his new nickname is ASIWAJU BOY and he goes by it unapologetically.

Odogwu as he is usually called said he is praying for the president and he is sure the president will do well.