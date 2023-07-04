Calabar: The Tourist Magnet

Calabar is a vibrant old city located on a natural hill along the Calabar River in Cross River State, Nigeria. It lies at approx. 5 miles (8 km) upstream from the river’s entrance into the Cross River estuary.

From its existence in the early 17th century, Calabar has held true to its motto “the people’s paradise.” The city was once a major trading hub during the colonial era and served as the capital of the British Southern Protectorate. its rich history, culture, and natural environment are primary reasons for its popularity among tourists. Particularly, every year, the Calabar Carnival, usually held in December, draws thousands of visitors and guests from all parts of the world.

Trending How to Build a Successful Fintech Startup in Nigeria

Some of its historical landmarks include the Slave Museum, Duke Town church (which is one of the oldest churches in Nigeria, established by the Presbyterian missionaries), the home and tomb of Mary Slessor, the missionary from Dundee in Scotland, who ended the killing of twins in Nigeria.

Calabar’s position in the country makes it a dwelling with the most brilliant and scenic landscapes. It is located close to the Cross River National Park, a natural hotspot known for its diverse flora and fauna. Places like Tinapa Business and Tourist Resort, Obudu Cattle Ranch, and Mountain, amongst others, offer opportunities for wildlife viewing, hiking, and eco-tourism activities, making it a haven for nature enthusiasts. Another popular spot is the Marina Resort which is home to structures that dates back to the colonial era. It also features modern facilities such as the slave museum, speed boat rides, a carousel horse ride, a film/movie theatre, and nightclubs. Other notable landmarks include the Drill Monkey Rehab Centre and the Calabar Cultural and Civic Center.

Calabar is also popular for indigenous meals like Ekpang Nkukwo, Ukang (plantain porridge), Atama soup, Ekoki (corn moi moi), and Afia Efere (white soup).

Share this post