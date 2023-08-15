Cage Fight: Zuckerberg Reacts As Musk Plans Unannounced Visit 

As the anticipation around Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg’s hypothetical cage fight continues, Elon Musk mentioned on Tuesday that he was considering surprising Mark Zuckerberg by showing up at his home to settle things.

However, a spokesperson from Meta, Mark Zuckerberg’s company, clarified that Zuckerberg is currently traveling and not present in Palo Alto, California.

The spokesperson also emphasized that Zuckerberg takes the idea seriously and wouldn’t engage in a fight with someone who unexpectedly appears at his house.

Elon Musk responded humorously, suggesting there was some last-minute packing happening at the Zuckerberg residence today.

Despite Musk’s playful persistence, Zuckerberg expressed that it’s time to move on from the idea and not take it too seriously. Musk, on the other hand, shared his plans to test Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology and livestream the experience, mixing a dash of adventure into the situation.

Elon Musk playfully added that if Zuckerberg actually answers the door, the fight might become a reality.

Earlier, the two billionaires had exchanged friendly taunts, with Musk inviting Zuckerberg to fight in his own backyard.

Zuckerberg’s response to Musk’s challenge was pragmatic: “If you’re genuinely up for a real MMA fight, you should prepare on your own and let me know when you’re ready.”

He added, “I don’t want to keep building hype around something that’s unlikely to happen, so you need to decide if you’re truly committed or if we should move on.”

Musk replied, acknowledging the size difference between them, but throwing in some humor, “I haven’t been practicing much, except for a brief encounter with Lex Fridman today. While it’s highly improbable, considering our size discrepancy, who knows? Maybe you’re the modern-day Bruce Lee who can pull off a surprise victory.”

Zuckerberg later shared on Threads that he offered a specific date, but Musk has yet to confirm it.